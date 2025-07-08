Namibia: Windhoek Streets to Be Named in Honour of Local Figures

The Municipal Council of Windhoek has approved the renaming of several streets in Auasblick Extension 1 and Khomasdal to commemorate individuals who have significantly contributed to the city's history, identity, and development.

Among the approved changes, the street currently identified as 'Street 1A and 1B' in Auasblick Extension 1, which connects Jason Mutumbulua and Advocate Fanuel Kozonguizi Streets, will be named after the late Immanuel Hiskia Karuhumba.

Additionally, Rolls-Royce and Isabella Streets in Khomasdal are also slated for renaming to honor other deserving individuals, though the specific names for these streets were not detailed in the announcement. This initiative by the Municipal Council aims to recognize and preserve the legacy of those who have played a vital role in shaping Windhoek.

"Given the area's naming convention, which honours individuals who contributed to Namibia's liberation and nation-building, the location is considered fitting to memorialise Karuhumba's contributions," the Council noted.

Born in Gobabis on 9 September 1928, Karuhumba was a teacher in Windhoek's Old Location and went on to serve as Principal of Bethold Himumuine School until his retirement in 1988. Beyond the classroom, Karuhumba spearheaded a literacy programme supported by the Council of Churches in Namibia, which helped prepare returning exiles for employment and integration.

As a supporter of the SWAPO liberation movement, Karuhumba provided refuge for activists, and he played a key role in reintegrating former combatants into Namibian society after independence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Council said the application, submitted by Wilson Karuhumba through the Office of the Mayor and supported by the Heritage Committee, aligns with its approved Street Naming and Renaming Guidelines and has strong backing from institutions such as Bethold Himumuine Primary School, the Maharero Royal House, and the Swapo Party.

Meanwhile, the Rolls Royce and Isabella Streets in Khomasdal are also to be renamed to Reverend Frederick Joseph Street. He is known as a revered faith leader, educator, and community builder whose contributions have left a lasting impact on the Khomasdal community and beyond.

He is the founder of the Apostolic Mission Church situated at the intersection of the two streets. Since 1983, he has been a pillar of spiritual guidance, hope, and community empowerment during the country's most turbulent years and into its democratic era.

Born in South Africa's Eastern Cape, Reverend Joseph responded to a higher calling early in life, establishing congregations in underserved communities before relocating to Namibia. In Windhoek, he became known for his inclusive ministry and impartial sermons, particularly among the youth and students of Augustineum. He was later elected as the first president of the Apostolic Mission Church in Namibia.

The application, submitted by Selwyn Welcome, through the Office of the Mayor and supported by the Heritage Committee and has received support from residents and stakeholders. The renaming is also endorsed by Reverend James Fredericks of the Council of Churches in Namibia and former Ambassador Josua Hoebeb.