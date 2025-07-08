Southern African Countries Urged to Embrace Inclusive Development

Southern African countries should dismantle policy silos and embrace cross-sector collaboration to address social inclusion and sustainability challenges, a senior Namibian official said recently.

Speaking at the Inter-Ministerial Forum on Inclusion and Sustainability for Ministers of Education, Health and Sport in Windhoek, the Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp emphasized the need for coordinated policymaking across health, education, and sport ministries to ensure no segment of society is left behind.

"A child cannot succeed in school if they are unwell. A youth cannot thrive in sport without mental and physical support. And no system is complete if it excludes people living with disabilities," said Steenkamp.

The forum brought together ministers from nine Southern African countries, along with representatives from the African Union Commission, international sports bodies, and development partners, with the aim of strengthening regional collaboration on inclusion, particularly for youth and individuals with disabilities.

Steenkamp noted that nearly 60% of the region's population is made up of young people, while more than 17 million people live with disabilities.

She also called for these demographics to be integrated into national development planning through joint efforts across ministries.

"Our work is interconnected," she said. "We cannot afford to work in silos. The best solutions come from collaboration, across ministries, across borders, and with our youth, our communities, and our partners."

The minister further urged participants to move beyond dialogue and commit to practical outcomes, including shared goals and timelines. (Xinhua)