Kenya: Govt Extends Public Comment Window On Proposed Traffic and Transport Regulations 2025

Nairobi — The government has extended the period for public input on the proposed Traffic and Transport Regulations, 2025 by an additional 14 days, according to a statement posted by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on X (formerly Twitter).

The regulations propose a range of measures aimed at enhancing road safety, reducing emissions, and improving vehicle standards across the country.

Among the key proposals is the mandatory inspection of vehicles older than four years, a move intended to ensure roadworthiness and limit harmful emissions.

The draft also outlines new guidelines for salvaged vehicles, including a re-registration process to verify their mechanical and safety compliance.

Additionally, vehicle inspection stickers will be standardized, and a regulatory framework established for the licensing of private testing centers and inspectors.

Penalties for non-compliance are also part of the proposals, with NTSA empowered to enforce inspections and ensure adherence to the new rules.

Separately, the government has also proposed the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2025, which seek to regulate the transport of school-going children.

These include the creation of a licensing system for school transport operators, mandatory safety equipment such as seat belts and fire extinguishers, and specific qualifications for drivers and attendants.

The rules would also prohibit the unauthorized use of school transport vehicles for non-school purposes and require distinct markings and signage for easy identification.