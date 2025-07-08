Africa: ATM's Proposal to Rename South Africa As Azania - How Do South Africans Feel About It?

South Africa's African Transformation Movement (ATM) has announced its intention to table a proposal before parliament and the constitutional review committee to rename South Africa as the Republic of Azania.

According to the party, the move is a part of a broader project of national decolonisation.

The proposal has sparked debate across political, public and social media spheres.

ATM president and parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula argues that the name South Africa is a colonial imposition, created through the Union of South Africa in 1910 by the British and "the Boers".

"Before 1652, we were not South Africans," he said. "The name comes from a colonial structure created to further the oppression of indigenous people. It is time we reclaim our identity."

Zungula went further to draw comparisons with other post-colonial nations - such as Namibia (formerly South West Africa) - that changed colonial-era names to reflect local history and pride.

SA WEIGHS IN

However, not all support the proposal.

Political analyst Kenneth Mokgatlhe has publicly criticised the proposed name change, describing it as largely symbolic and unnecessary. He has previously argued that "South Africa" functions as a neutral geographic descriptor - comparable to names like South Sudan, Central African Republic or North Macedonia.

Mokgatlhe has also questioned the cultural relevance of the name Azania, suggesting it is not widely embraced outside of radical academic and political circles. According to him, the term lacks broad historical, linguistic or national resonance and does not reflect a unified South African identity.

South Africans also took to social media, with some expressing their acceptance of the name South Africa, while others lamented that it would be a waste of money and questioned how it would create jobs and alleviate poverty. In the same vein, many called on the government to fix the country before even considering a name change.

CONSTITUTIONAL PROPOSALS

The name change is part of a larger package of proposed constitutional amendments the ATM plans to submit.

These include:

Replacing "everyone" with "citizens" in the constitution: Zungula believes this will prevent non-citizens - especially undocumented immigrants - from accessing services and legal protections meant for South African nationals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Africa Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rebalancing power between parliament and the judiciary: The ATM wants parliament, "as the voice of the people", to have the final say in law-making, rather than courts, which Zungula says wield excessive influence.

Land reform beyond 1913: ATM is calling for the removal of the 1913 cutoff in section 25, arguing it excludes millions whose land was taken before that date. The party also proposes banning foreign nationals from owning land, allowing only leasehold arrangements.

Nationalising mineral wealth: The party argues that foreign companies exploit South Africa's mineral resources while locals remain impoverished. They propose that the state should manage and distribute these resources for public benefit.

WHAT IS AZANIA?

The name Azania has long been associated with the Black Consciousness Movement and was popularised by anti-apartheid organisations such as the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and the Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo).

The term can be traced to classical and Arab references to the East African coast, linking it to the Swahili-speaking cultures and iron-age settlements across the region.

According to historical accounts cited by proponents, Azanian civilisation was agricultural, technologically advanced and culturally rich. They argue that "Azania" symbolises a unified, Black identity rooted in pre-colonial greatness and collective dignity.

"To accept the name Azania," wrote George Wauchope, a Black Consciousness theorist, "means that one identifies with the aspirations of the oppressed people for liberation." - IOL