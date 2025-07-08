Namibia: Jacky Pop Explores China's Creative Industry

Namibian film-maker and actor Jackson Nghinamhito, known as Jacky Pop, recently returned from his first visit to China where he participated in the fourth China - Africa Economic and Trade Expo (Caete) held in Changsha.

Selected by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board to represent his company Films Icon, Jacky Pop describes the trip as a valuable opportunity to learn about China's creative industry and build new connections.

"This wasn't just a trip," he says. "It was an experience that opened my eyes to the potential of partnerships between Namibia and China in film, media and the broader arts."

He says he was initially anxious, but those feelings eased quickly upon arrival.

"I was nervous about travelling to a country I'd never been to, but the people were warm and welcoming. That made a big difference," he adds.

Jacky Pop says a highlight of the visit was the chance to network with professionals from China's entertainment and creative sector. Among them was Andy Sun, a frequent attendee of Caete, who introduced him to others in the Chinese film industry.

"I met Suyue Zhou, a respected film producer, and Dan, the general manager of the Hunan Performing Arts Group. I didn't expect to meet individuals with such experience and influence," he says.

He was also given a tour of the Hunan Performing Arts Group and Mango TV Video Industrial Park, which he describes as advanced and well-equipped facilities.

"Their rehearsal spaces, costumes and production equipment were very impressive. It gave me a glimpse into a more developed film production system," he notes.

Beyond the business side, he was also introduced to cultural aspects of Chinese life. He received a hand-calligraphy gift from artist Yuejin Yan and attended a traditional meal at a local restaurant.

"It was a peaceful and respectful setting. The way they approach their craft and work stood out to me - they are committed, disciplined and modest," he says. "It's clear how these values contribute to their success."

Jacky Pop says he hopes the experience leads to future cultural and professional collaborations between Namibian and Chinese creatives, and believes local film-makers could benefit from exposure to more established industries.

"There's potential for co-productions and knowledge exchange. I hope this is just the beginning," he says.

Reflecting on the trip, he says he left feeling encouraged about the role Namibia could play globally in the arts.

"It reminded me that Namibia's creative industry has potential beyond our borders. And one day, I still hope to meet Jackie Chan - he's the one who inspired me to become an actor," he says.