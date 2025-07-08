Namibia: Youth Council Funds Two Miss Namibia Hopefuls

Two Miss Namibia 2025 finalists will benefit from a combined sponsorship of N$20 000 from the National Youth Council of Namibia (NYC).

The beneficiaries, Alica Mokhatu and Johanna Swartbooi, will each receive N$10 000.

The sponsorship follows an appeal from Okahandja mayor Beatrice Kotungondo to support the two contestants, who both live at the town.

NYC director Calista Schwartz-Gowases confirmed the sponsorship during a media briefing in Windhoek yesterday, saying the council is committed to empowering young Namibians.

"We are proud to assist the two contestants, particularly because they took the initiative to ask for help," she said.

Schwartz-Gowases said the sponsorship falls under the youth council's community project funding scheme, which supports local development initiatives.

"As the NYC, our mandate is to uplift and support young people. We're happy to partner with the Okahandja Town Council in backing these two participants on their Miss Namibia journey," she said.

Schwartz-Gowases encouraged other young women aiming to enter national competitions like Miss Namibia to approach the council early for support.

"We want future participants to know they can come to us. If you reach out, we'll explore ways to assist," she said.

Kotungondo said the NYC did not select the sponsored finalists independently. The appeal was rather made after both young women approached the town council for assistance.

"No selection was done by the youth council. I reached out to them because I had two Okahandja residents competing nationally, and I felt it was our responsibility to support them," she said.

Finalist Johanna Swartbooi, originally from Vaalgras and now living at Osona Village, said the sponsorship comes at a critical moment.

"This funding will help me advance my youth development initiatives and prepare for the final Miss Namibia crowning. I'm especially passionate about developing the creative industry to be more professional so we can contribute meaningfully to the economy," she said.

Swartbooi said she specialises in marketing and business management as well as innovation and entrepreneurship.

The other beneficiary, Alica Mokhatu, expressed her gratitude, saying the sponsorship will enable her to expand her outreach.

"This partnership is important. It shows that where you come from doesn't define your future. I want to inspire other young people in my community to believe in their dreams," she said.

The final Miss Namibia 2025 crowning ceremony will be held at Oshakati next weekend.