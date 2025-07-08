South Africa: 102-Year-Old Gogo Raped and Killed in Her Own Home

A 102-year-old woman was raped and murdered in her Butterworth home on 2 July.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited the family offering condolences and promising psychosocial support services.

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited the grieving family on Monday to offer condolences and support.

Relatives described the elderly woman as a kind and wise matriarch who was deeply respected in the community.

"She was a strong woman, full of wisdom and kindness. It's hard to believe she is gone," one family member said tearfully.

Fanta condemned the brutal attack, calling it "a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by our senior citizens."

She said: "They should feel safe in their homes and communities, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their protection."

The department will provide counselling and psychosocial support to the family.

Fanta said her department runs community-based programmes to protect and empower older people. These include awareness sessions and basic self-defence classes.

She urged residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.

"We must work together to create a safe environment for everyone, especially our vulnerable populations," Fanta said.

Community activist Petros Majola said the murder needs immediate action from police and local leaders.

"This violence must stop. We need to come together as a community to protect our elders and ensure they can live peacefully in their own homes," he said.

Police have confirmed that a murder investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched.

Fanta ended her visit with a message of hope: "Together, we can honour the memory of those we have lost by ensuring that such violence does not happen again. Let us create a legacy of care and protection for our elders."