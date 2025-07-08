Ghana: Castel Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Guinness Ghana

8 July 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Castel Group has completed the acquisition of an 80.4% stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC from Diageo
  • The transaction, approved earlier in the year, marks Castel's entry into its 22nd African market
  • Diageo retains ownership of the Guinness brand and related products, which will continue to be brewed locally under long-term licensing agreements

Castel Group has completed the acquisition of an 80.4% stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC from Diageo, gaining operational control of one of Ghana's leading brewers. The transaction, approved earlier in the year, marks Castel's entry into its 22nd African market.

Diageo retains ownership of the Guinness brand and related products, which will continue to be brewed locally under long-term licensing agreements. Guinness Ghana will also maintain exclusive distribution rights for Diageo's international spirits.

The transition comes as Guinness Ghana returns to profitability, posting a net profit of GH¢83.9 million in H1 2024/25. Revenues rose 35.7% to GH¢1.6 billion, supported by stronger volumes and pricing. Finance costs dropped 37.7% to GH¢17.5 million due to lower short-term debt.

The company will remain listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and all employees will retain current contracts. Castel says it plans to expand operations while maintaining product quality and stakeholder relationships.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Castel's acquisition of Guinness Ghana signals renewed investor interest in Ghana's consumer market and industrial base. The French beverage group, already active in 21 other African countries, brings regional distribution expertise and capital for strategic investments. Analysts say Castel is likely to focus on operational efficiencies, including packaging changes and targeted growth in categories like ready-to-drink beverages. The deal also supports government objectives to deepen local manufacturing and attract foreign capital. For Guinness Ghana, the shift comes at a time of financial recovery, with rising revenues and reduced debt. Continued licensing ties with Diageo ensure brand stability while allowing Castel to steer operational decisions. With Ghana remaining a key consumer market in West Africa, the transaction reinforces the sector's long-term growth potential.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.