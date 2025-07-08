Ghana: Castel Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Guinness Ghana

TLDR

Castel Group has completed the acquisition of an 80.4% stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC from Diageo

The transaction, approved earlier in the year, marks Castel's entry into its 22nd African market

Diageo retains ownership of the Guinness brand and related products, which will continue to be brewed locally under long-term licensing agreements

Castel Group has completed the acquisition of an 80.4% stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC from Diageo, gaining operational control of one of Ghana's leading brewers. The transaction, approved earlier in the year, marks Castel's entry into its 22nd African market.

Diageo retains ownership of the Guinness brand and related products, which will continue to be brewed locally under long-term licensing agreements. Guinness Ghana will also maintain exclusive distribution rights for Diageo's international spirits.

The transition comes as Guinness Ghana returns to profitability, posting a net profit of GH¢83.9 million in H1 2024/25. Revenues rose 35.7% to GH¢1.6 billion, supported by stronger volumes and pricing. Finance costs dropped 37.7% to GH¢17.5 million due to lower short-term debt.

The company will remain listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and all employees will retain current contracts. Castel says it plans to expand operations while maintaining product quality and stakeholder relationships.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Key Takeaways

Castel's acquisition of Guinness Ghana signals renewed investor interest in Ghana's consumer market and industrial base. The French beverage group, already active in 21 other African countries, brings regional distribution expertise and capital for strategic investments. Analysts say Castel is likely to focus on operational efficiencies, including packaging changes and targeted growth in categories like ready-to-drink beverages. The deal also supports government objectives to deepen local manufacturing and attract foreign capital. For Guinness Ghana, the shift comes at a time of financial recovery, with rising revenues and reduced debt. Continued licensing ties with Diageo ensure brand stability while allowing Castel to steer operational decisions. With Ghana remaining a key consumer market in West Africa, the transaction reinforces the sector's long-term growth potential.