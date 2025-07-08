Namibia in Action At Telkom Netball Tournament

8 July 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia's U/17 and U/18 netball teams will take to the courts today as action continues at the ongoing Telkom All Ages Netball Tournament in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa.

The tournament, which started yesterday, runs until Friday.

Both age groups will begin their campaigns today, with the U/17 side set for a busy schedule of three opening matches.

They will face Mopani in their first fixture, followed by clashes against Oaks and Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the U/18 team will launch their 2025 campaign against Gamma in what will be their only fixture of the day. Speaking to New Era Sport from CapeTown yesterday, head of delegation and Namibia School Sport Union (NSSU) netball chairperson Eben-ezer Ambondo confirmed that the team arrived safely on Saturday night and held their first training sessions on Sunday and Monday.

"We arrived safely. The girls are excited and eager to test themselves against other schools. We had our first training session, working on combinations," she said.

Ambondo highlighted concerns about the weather conditions.

"It has been raining, and it's quite cold. We're unsure how this might affect our team, but despite the weather, the spirit is high. We're looking forward to competing and hopefully bringing back medals," she said.

Before their departure, the team received a financial boost from NamPower, which contributed N$50 000.

The Namibia Electric Board sponsored travel gear worth N$136 000, including sneakers, jackets and tracksuits.

At the team's send-off on Friday, NSSU national coordinator Rodger Kambatuku expressed confidence in the squad.

"We are Namibians from the land of the brave. Remember, you're representing the entire nation. I'm happy with the team and believe you'll make us proud by bringing home medals," he stated.

