Ethiopia: PM Abiy Urges Revitalized Global Institutions to Meet Today's Trust, Cooperation Challenges

7 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, attending the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, stressed the urgent need for international institutions that can foster mutual trust and enable effective cooperation.

The Prime Minister delivered a speech during the opening session on peace and security and global governance.

In his remarks, the Premier reiterated the call for comprehensive reforms in the decision-making structures of international financial institutions and global norms towards promoting collective security and shared prosperity.

Ethiopia officially joined the BRICS bloc in 2023, standing shoulder to shoulder with nations committed not only to building an economic alliance but also to advancing a just, equitable, and multipolar world order, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

As a BRICS member, Ethiopia aims to actively contribute to these efforts, particularly by supporting the expanded representation of emerging markets and developing countries in global decision-making forums.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Abiy highlighted the bloc's growing influence, stating: "BRICS has grown from a bold idea into a dynamic force for global transformation.

With the addition of new members, our collective voice grows stronger, our shared purpose becomes clearer, and our potential expands."

