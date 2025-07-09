Sudan: 'Authorities Forcibly Deport 1,200 Displaced From Ed Damer Amid Security Tensions'

Ed Damer — Authorities in River Nile state forcibly deported around 1,200 displaced people, about 600 families, from Ed Damer on Sunday, drawing strong condemnation from human rights defenders who described the move as a violation of displaced people's rights and international norms on voluntary return.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that the order came from the executive director of Ed Damer locality. Security forces removed the displaced from Omar El Sheikh El Bashir Hospital and transported them to Khartoum using force, despite official claims that the relocation was voluntary.

The deportation followed clashes last week between a joint security force, comprising police, army, and intelligence units, and an armed group near the shelters. At least two people were injured in the fighting.

Sources close to the state government claimed officials had secured the agreement of local leaders for a "voluntary return" and provided transport, including eight buses and four cargo vehicles.

However, the move was ultimately ordered by the State Security Committee, casting doubt on the claim of consent.

Rights groups condemned the operation, warning it breaches the right of displaced people to remain in safe areas until return is safe and dignified.

Residents raised concerns over a deteriorating security situation in River Nile state. Sources reported a surge in the circulation of firearms, including Kalashnikovs and sniper rifles, and frequent public shootings.

They attributed the trend to state arming campaigns and entrenched trafficking networks, warning that growing militarisation threatens civilian safety.