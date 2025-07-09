Sudan: Zahraa's Harrowing Journey, From Zamzam to Tina

Zahraa Omar used to reside in the internally displacement persons (IDP) camp Zamzam, just outside El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State. After suffering from multiple attacks, Zahraa and her family decided to flee the area.

As Zahraa attempted to flee, Rapid Support Forces soldiers detained her and her travelling companions on three separate occasions. In the first incident, RSF soldiers detained her and others for three days, denying them food and water, and beating them mercilessly. On the second occasion, RSF soldiers attempted to rape her. Finally, in the last incident, they robbed her of everything she had, including her shoes. Now Zahraa resides in Tina Camp, just outside Sudan along the eastern Chad border. She wants to go home. "We're exhausted, for three years now, we've been continuously fleeing from one place to another."