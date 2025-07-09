Zimbabwe: Questionable Alliance As Mnangagwa's Ally Tungwarara Takes Over City Sports Centre

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's special advisor, Paul Tungwarara, will oversee the renovations of the Harare City Council-owned City Sports Centre following years of deterioration and neglect by the municipality.

Tungwarara, through his company, Prevail Group, has been awarded the contract to refurbish the council-owned facility, though details of the deal remain unclear.

Addressing the media recently, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume revealed that the deal was endorsed by President Mnangagwa, with Prevail Group selected to lead the renovations of the City Sports Centre.

"We are going to be assisted in renewing the City Sports Centre which was being turned into the City Church Centre. It is not the City Church Centre. It is the City Sports Centre and it is going to remain that. The City Sports Centre will remain a quintessentially sports facility where people play indoor games and we are going to make it better.

"When we went to the meeting, the President directed that Prevail Group of Companies assist the Council to renew and modernise that facility and we are going to do exactly that.

"These are the kind of partnerships that we require so that we develop modern facilities that are in keeping with modern day standards and that will make our children grow and live in Harare," said Mafume.

The deal to revamp the City Sports Centre by Tungwarara's company follows a similarly controversial agreement between the council and Geo Pomona, which has taken over refuse collection in the capital.

Harare City Council is also partnering with ZANU PF Member of Parliament Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya for a sports ground he is constructing in Mabvuku and has proposed a lease agreement for Rufaro Stadium.

Despite previously opposing partnerships with private entities, Mafume appears to have softened his stance by endorsing the Geo Pomona and Prevail Group deals.

Mafume said partnerships with private players are crucial for the development of the City's facilities.

"A city is build by the Citizens in it. Citizens in it are the cooperates, churches, individuals, NGOs and everybody. We want to encourage people to come and work with us and be in partnership. When we partner with someone there is no way they can put the land in their pocket," said Mafume.

The City Sports Centre reflects the dire state of council-owned facilities, which have deteriorated due to municipal neglect.

In 2022, Mafume blocked a proposed deal by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei to renovate Rufaro Stadium but has since failed to revive the iconic Mbare structure.