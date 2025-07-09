Rwanda: MPs Urge City of Kigali to Accelerate Community Road Projects

Members of Parliament have called on the City of Kigali to accelerate the construction of community-funded roads, citing notable delays, particularly in Kicukiro and Nyarugenge districts, and urged that quality be upheld, with some roads reported to have been built without proper drainage systems.

ALSO READ: Kigali targets 100km of neighbourhood roads by 2029

The call was made on Monday, July 8, as city officials appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to issues flagged in the Auditor General's report for the financial year ended June 30, 2024.

ALSO READ: City sets up fund for financing neighbourhoods roads

The city planned to build 15 kilometres of community-funded roads, 8 kilometres in Kicukiro and Nyarugenge, and 7 kilometres in Gasabo, according to Stella Kabahire, the City Manager.

However, while all 7 kilometres in Gasabo were completed, only 66 per cent of the targeted roads in Kicukiro and Nyarugenge were delivered by the end of the audit period.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali explains cost hike in Nyagatovu, Nyabisindu road projects

The delays were attributed to contractor shortcomings and the lengthy processes involved in replacing them.

"We had to re-procure or find a new contractor willing to take over the remaining work at the same rates as the original agreement," explained Kabahire.

"Fortunately, the contractor who finalised the works in Gasabo was able to step in, which helped reduce additional costs. At the moment, we have 25 expressions of interest from partners (citizens) willing to collaborate on community-funded road construction."

ALSO READ: Inside Kigali's plan to reduce informal settlements to 20%

PAC Chairperson MP Valens Muhakwa questioned the rationale behind a delay that extended to over 400 days. Samuel Dusengiyumva, the Mayor of the City of Kigali, acknowledged the setbacks, noting that the city had repeatedly warned the initial contractor to speed up the works before finally opting for contract termination.

"We learned valuable lessons from this experience. Going forward, we are applying greater diligence during the procurement process," Dusengiyumva said.

"In the last fiscal year, some citizens-built roads entirely on their own without any government support. However, there were issues related to construction standards. So, we have since developed guidelines through an advisory committee to ensure proper measurements and consistent quality."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MP Jean Claude Musolini expressed concern over poor monitoring of community-led infrastructure. "It's not enough to let people build as they please. The Auditor General found that 900 metres of road were constructed in the Bumbogo-Kinyaga area without drainage. It's a serious oversight that puts residents at risk. Proper road engineering is essential," he added.

MP Odette Uwamariya, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on State Budget and Patrimony, raised concerns about citizens who take on full responsibility for public infrastructure without receiving any form of government assistance.

"It's discouraging when people are willing to contribute, yet there is no support for them," she said, referring to the Mayor's admission that some city residents had fully funded the construction of 12 kilometres of roads in the last fiscal year.

Dusengiyumva noted that, due to budget constraints, the city is encouraging financially capable residents to fully fund road construction. The city offers technical support to ensure quality and long-term durability.

"We are now organising the process more effectively and working closely with citizens through their respective sectors," said Dusengiyumva.