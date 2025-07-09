Rwanda: Over 100km of Drainage to Be Built in Kigali

At least 112 kilometres of drainage infrastructure have been identified as urgent priorities across Kigali, as city authorities move to address growing concerns over flooding and erosion caused by poor water management.

ALSO READ: CoK to compensate landowners affected by drainage construction in unplanned settlements

The Mayor of the City of Kigali, Samuel Dusengiyumva, revealed the plan on July 8 while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to issues flagged in the Auditor General's latest report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

ALSO READ: Budget deficit derails rehabilitation of 34 drainages in Kigali

The concern was initially raised by MP Marie Claire Uwumuremyi who pointed to the community-funded roads across Kigali which have been built without proper drainage systems.

ALSO READ: Inside Kigali's plan to reduce informal settlements to 20%

"We may build some roads, only to see others destroyed by poor water management," she warned.

Dusengiyumva acknowledged the challenge, noting that 112 kilometres of drainage channels have been identified as requiring immediate attention.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to secure the necessary funding," he said.

"We have also held discussions with the World Bank under the ongoing project we are working on, emphasising that our top priority is to construct these drainage systems to ensure proper water flow into wetlands that have been rehabilitated."

He explained that the planned drainage works aim to mitigate flooding and soil erosion while protecting infrastructure that is often damaged by uncontrolled surface runoff.

The most vulnerable flooding spots in Kigali include Rugunga, Gisozi-Umukindo, Rwandex, Kinyinya, and Nyabisindu.