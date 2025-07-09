Kenya: UN Calls for Independent Probe Into Police Killings in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 -- The United Nations Human Rights Office has called for an independent and transparent investigation into increased killings of protesters by police during anti-government demonstrations, as the death toll from Monday's Saba Saba protests climbed and pressure mounted on the Kenyan government over its handling of dissent.

The UN body condemned the use of excessive force by police and urged Kenyan authorities to uphold the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

"Those responsible for the killings must be held to account. Our Office stands ready to support the authorities in Kenya in addressing these challenges, including in the investigations," the UN said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement came as the National Police Service confirmed eleven deaths, 567 arrests, and dozens of injuries from the nationwide protests, which drew thousands to the streets in what civil society groups have described as a historic youth-led movement for accountability and reform.

Among those arrested was Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji, whose detention was confirmed in a police statement issued Monday night.

The update paints a grim picture of escalating unrest, even as rights organisations accuse police of violating court orders, using lethal force, and targeting peaceful protesters.

According to the NPS, fifty-two police officers and eleven civilians sustained injuries during confrontations in multiple towns. Police also reported damage to twelve police vehicles, three government cars, and four civilian vehicles, alongside several incidents of looting.

"Certain individuals remained determined to engage in acts of lawlessness that involved multiple criminal acts, including attacks on law enforcement officers and looting," said Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

While police praised their officers for displaying "exceptional restraint and professionalism," the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) painted a starkly different picture.

In its own report, KNCHR accused officers of using lethal force and operating in defiance of High Court orders, including the ban on deploying unidentifiable, plainclothes officers in protests.

Victims were reported shot in Kitengela, Ongata Rongai, Kangemi, Embu, and Ol Kalou--many allegedly by officers in plain clothes and unmarked Subaru vehicles.

"The deployment of hooded, unidentifiable individuals in civilian clothing was in blatant violation of existing court orders," KNCHR stated.

The Commission also flagged the presence of armed criminal gangs, wielding whips, clubs, machetes, bows, and arrows, operating in several protest zones. In Nairobi and Eldoret, some of these gangs were allegedly seen working in coordination with police officers.

Murkomen Under Fire

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has come under intense public scrutiny after a viral video captured him allegedly ordering police to shoot protesters if they approached police stations or posed any perceived threat.

"This is an order from above, not just from me," Murkomen is heard saying in the video, sparking outrage from human rights groups and opposition leaders.

A petition has already been filed at the High Court seeking his removal from office, with critics accusing him of incitement and endangering civilian lives.

According to human rights monitors, Monday's fatalities bring the total number of protest-related deaths to at least thirty-nine in the past three weeks. Over sixty people were killed in similar demonstrations in 2024, before President Ruto withdrew the controversial Finance Bill.

Rights groups have also documented enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and torture, with lawyers, journalists, and human rights defenders increasingly targeted by security agencies.

On Sunday, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) reported an attack on its Nairobi office, where staff were assaulted and journalists robbed by suspected hired goons.

Odinga Proposes National Conclave

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was scheduled to lead a rally at Kamukunji Grounds to mark the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba, cancelled the event citing overwhelming police presence and roadblocks.

Speaking at a press briefing at Serena Hotel, Odinga condemned the government's use of force, warning that Kenya was slipping into authoritarianism.

"What was meant to be a peaceful day of national reflection turned into a day of fear. This government is using force to silence its own citizens," he said.

Odinga proposed the formation of an Inter-Generational National Conclave to chart reforms and national renewal. He said the forum should bring together youth, civil society, professionals, faith leaders, and political actors to address growing discontent over youth unemployment, corruption, police brutality, and economic exclusion.

"The people are hungry, the youth are angry, and the leadership is absent. We must act now," he declared.

KNCHR echoed his sentiments, calling on the state to respect civil liberties, comply with court orders, and allow peaceful protests to proceed without violence or intimidation.