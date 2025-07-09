Kenya: Charlene Ruto Asks Gen Z to Offer 'Objective-Driven Representation'

8 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Agape Glory

Nairobi — President William Ruto's daughter, Charlene Ruto, has called on the youth and particulary the Gen Z to embrace structured dialogue and alternative engagement methods in a bid to find lasting solutions to national challenges.

She made the remarks during a meeting with young leaders drawn from all 47 counties against the backdrop of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's call for a "Conclave" following repeated violent protests.

Charlene commended the youth choosing the path of dialogue, calling them brave for stepping up.

"They have decided to step up and provide objective-driven representation, structured dialogues, and alternative engagement methods that offer real, lasting solutions," she stated.

Charlene applauded this group of young leaders for demonstrating courage and maturity in their approach to leadership.

"VIVA COMRADES!! I am proud of your courage, maturity, and leadership," she expressed.

Her comments come amid growing frustration among Kenyan youth over rising unemployment and the high cost of living.

The country has witnessed sustained nationwide protests, largely led by Gen-Zs, calling for good governance and greater accountability.

A significant portion of the youth movement has expressed disinterest in dialogue with the government, citing their decentralized, leaderless nature and deep mistrust of political processes.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.