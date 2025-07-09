Rwanda's Producer Prices Up By 6.3 Percent in May

Producer prices for goods and services in Rwanda increased by 6.3 percent in May, driven by the manufacturing industry, which increased by 7.7 per cent year-on-year.

According to the latest data of Producer Price Index (PPI) released by the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda (NISR), local producer prices increased by 5.4 per cent and export producer prices by 8.4 per cent during the period under review.

The Producer Price Index measures the average change over time in prices received by domestic producers to produce their goods and services for local sales and exports.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's industrial output rises by 3.7% in May

The industries that comprise the PPI include mining, manufacturing, natural gas, electricity, construction, waste, information, and communication.

The PPI survey covers a sample of 114 establishments and 402 products countrywide, with data collected by NISR and the National Bank of Rwanda. This is a measure of inflation from the producers' perspective.

NISR indicates that besides the 7.7 percent increase in manufacturing prices and an increase of 1.1 percent in prices of mining activities, other items including electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, water supply, sewerage, and waste management, as well as information and communication remained unchanged during the period under review.

The increase in export prices in May was attributed to a 14.8 per cent increase in coffee prices and 10.1 percent in the manufacture of chemical products, followed by tea products at 3.2 percent.

On the other hand, local producer prices were mainly driven by an increase in manufacturing while the other sectors remained unchanged.

The Producer Price Index looks at inflation from the industry and business, meaning that it looks at price changes before consumers purchase final goods and services.

According to the statistics body, the index reached an all-time high of 8.2 per cent in February 2019 and a record low of -5.30 per cent in July 2022.

Meanwhile, Rwanda's formal industrial production rose by 3.7 per cent in May 2025 compared to the same month last year, driven by mining and quarrying with the strongest performance, growing by 9.7 per cent year-on-year.