Tanzania, Oman in Meeting to Deepen Diplomatic, Labour Ties

Muscat — ENHANCING Diplomatic relationship and employment heralded today's talks between Tanzania and Oman in Muscat where the Tanzanian ambassador, Fatma M. Rajab, met with the Omani Minister of Labour, Professor Mahad Said Ali Baawain.

The two envoys met to discuss ways of strengthening diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Oman, particularly in the area of labour and employment.

The meeting took place today, July 8, 2025, at the Ministry of Labour's offices in Oman.

During the discussions, Ambassador Fatma highlighted the long-standing and cordial relations between the two nations, emphasizing that cooperation in the labour sector is a key part of that relationship. She stressed the importance of expediting the finalization and signing of the Draft Agreement on Labour and Employment to ensure the partnership continues to thrive and deliver mutual benefits.

Ambassador Fatma also pointed out that Tanzania is among the leading countries sending a significant number of workers to Oman. She noted that these workers contribute greatly across various sectors, making it necessary to establish a formal and legal framework through the agreement to protect their rights and provide them with more opportunities.

In response, Minister Prof. Baawain reaffirmed the Omani government's appreciation for the contribution of Tanzanian workers and expressed readiness to closely collaborate in completing the vital agreement.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both countries to further strengthen their economic and social cooperation by ensuring that the labour and employment sector is guided by a strong foundation of governance and development for the benefit of both nations.