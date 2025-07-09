Tanzania Sees Success in Digitalized Tax System

8 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — THE Minister for Finance, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, has stated that complaints from business people regarding tax collection procedures have significantly decreased, indicating that the system is now better understood and more widely accepted by taxpayers.

This, he said, reflects a positive shift in the management of government revenue.

Speaking today, July 8, 2025, during the annual performance review meeting of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) held in Arusha, Dr. Mwigulu noted that the current situation contrasts with previous years, when complaints were widespread. He acknowledged that tax collections have now increased substantially while complaints and grievances have almost completely disappeared.

"I admit that collections have increased... there were times when I used to receive numerous complaints from Members of Parliament and business taxpayers. But now, those complaints have dropped drastically, almost to zero. This shows that we are moving towards making tax collection a driver of national development rather than a source of conflict," said Dr. Mwigulu.

The Minister attributed these improvements to efforts to strengthen cooperation between TRA and taxpayers, as well as to reforms that have enhanced transparency and professionalism in tax collection systems. He emphasized that a favorable tax environment fosters trust between the government and the private sector.

He concluded by expressing optimism about meeting the nation's revenue targets, urging continued collaboration between tax authorities and taxpayers to ensure sustainable economic development.

