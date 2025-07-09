Ghana: Minister for Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador of Spain to Ghana

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), held a meeting with the Ambassador of Spain to Ghana, H.E Ángel Lossada Torres-Quevedo to discuss ongoing areas of cooperations between the two countries.

The Minister and the Ambassador stressed the need for comprehensive implementation of agreements that have already been signed and called for new areas of cooperation taking into account the current global dynamics.

They then reaffirmed the commitment of the two countries to work closely for mutual benefit, with a common vision of enhancing bilateral relations.