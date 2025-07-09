Ghana: Minister for Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador of Spain to Ghana

8 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), held a meeting with the Ambassador of Spain to Ghana, H.E Ángel Lossada Torres-Quevedo to discuss ongoing areas of cooperations between the two countries.

The Minister and the Ambassador stressed the need for comprehensive implementation of agreements that have already been signed and called for new areas of cooperation taking into account the current global dynamics.

They then reaffirmed the commitment of the two countries to work closely for mutual benefit, with a common vision of enhancing bilateral relations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.