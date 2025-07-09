Somali Member of Parliament Abdullahi Hashi Abib is facing intense political and public criticism following his extended absence from the country and Parliament. Accused of abandoning his responsibilities and aligning with foreign interests for personal gain, Abib is said to have left Somalia after being denied a ministerial appointment.

Elected to serve the Somali people, Abib is now the only sitting MP known to be living abroad without any official leave. He has been absent from parliamentary sessions for over two years. Critics argue his disappearance is not just neglect, but a deliberate attempt to escape accountability. Many believe his actions are driven by personal grievance and self-interest.

Lawmakers and political commentators allege that Abib has reinvented himself as a "political mercenary", engaging with foreign actors and presenting himself as a legitimate MP while advancing agendas that aim to destabilise Somali institutions. His public statements and social media posts have been described as inflammatory and based on forged documents. Sources claim these publications are paid for by external agents, suggesting he is acting on behalf of hidden interests, not the Somali people.

"Abib is hiding behind the shield of his parliamentary title while acting as an agent for hire abroad," said one MP, speaking on condition of anonymity. "He no longer represents the people. He speaks for those who pay him, saying whatever they want, regardless of truth or consequence."

Concerns have also been raised about Abib's mental health. According to a well-placed source familiar with him, "He is being used by people who are fully aware of his vulnerability." Another MP added, "He is not just running from the law. He is running from accountability within Parliament and society at large. This is not exile. It is a calculated escape from responsibility."

There are growing calls for Parliament to strip Abib of his immunity and take formal action. "He is the only MP on the run, the only one hiding from the very people who gave him a mandate," said a female MP from the Awdal region. "He has brought the office of MP into total disrepute. When someone uses their position to collect money for spreading lies, we must question how such a person ever sat among us in Parliament."

While the government has yet to announce any formal steps against Abib, pressure continues to mount. Many see his case as a defining moment for Somalia's commitment to clean governance, transparency, and the rule of law.