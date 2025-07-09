Somalia's Emergency Committee Meets As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Somalia's National Emergency Committee has convened in Mogadishu to assess the country's disaster response systems, amid growing humanitarian needs across drought-hit regions.

Chaired by Health Minister Dr. Ali Haji Aden, the meeting brought together cabinet officials, civil society leaders, and the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle.

The committee discussed urgent improvements to emergency medical services, including upgrading equipment at response centers and boosting preparedness for climate-related shocks and recurring natural disasters.

Officials also called for a nationwide fundraising effort involving the government, private sector, and public to support relief operations and enhance community resilience.

"This is about acting before disaster strikes," said Dr. Aden, stressing the importance of early intervention and coordinated planning.

The meeting comes as parts of Somalia face worsening humanitarian conditions, driven by prolonged drought, displacement, and limited access to essential services.