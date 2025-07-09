South Africa: Khayelitsha Leaders Promise Help for Delayed Grant Beneficiaries - South African News Briefs - July 9, 2025

Khayelitsha Leaders Assure Aid for Delayed Social Grants

Community leaders in Khayelitsha remain hopeful that all affected social grant beneficiaries will be assisted, reports EWN. Hundreds of recipients gathered at the OR Tambo Community Hall after payment delays. SASSA flagged 210,000 accounts for verification to curb fraud. Ward 89 councillor Khaya Gxasheka acknowledged that not everyone would be helped immediately, but said efforts were underway to assist all. Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe visited the area to meet with those affected.

Fur Seal Treated at uShaka After Fishhooks Removed

A young South African fur seal, nicknamed Captain Hook, is being treated at uShaka Marine World in Durban after five fishhooks were removed from his mouth, reports SABC News. He had been eating bait from fishermen in Amanzimtoti. Veterinarian Francois Lampen says one hook remains lodged near the seal's throat and may need surgical removal, as follow-up X-rays show it has not passed naturally.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Urges Motorists to Report Freeway Fires

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has urged motorists to alert authorities when they see uncontrolled fires on freeways, reports EWN. This follows a multi-vehicle crash on the R34 in Utrecht caused by smoke from a fire. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. The MEC warned that dry winter conditions make fires more dangerous. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through thick smoke, stop safely, and turn on headlights and hazard lights to stay visible.

More South African news