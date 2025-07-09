Malawi: DPP's Double Punch - Bvumbwe and Mangochi Rallies Spark Political Surge As Mutharika's Shadow Looms Large

With drums beating and blue flags fluttering, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) staged a powerful twin rally offensive--one in the verdant, tea-growing heartland of Thyolo and another on the sunbaked shores of Mangochi--igniting both hope and nostalgia as the party pushes to reclaim its grip on the presidency.

In Bvumbwe's Masenjere constituency, the roads came alive. From Thunga-Chisunga to Jeremiya via Mpenda, the traffic of people, chants and blue regalia transformed a once-quiet terrain into a political carnival. Dubbed a "Road of Hope," the journey was more than just a trip--it was a sojourn to emancipation, as party loyalists put it.

The air was electric at Folopensi Ground under the watchful gaze of Traditional Authority Thomas, where DPP Southern Region Governor Hon. Charles Mchacha hosted a thunderous rally, described by insiders as "ground-breaking."

But it was the presence of Vice President Hon. Joseph Mathyola Mwanamveka that sent a clear signal: the party isn't just rallying--it's reorganizing for a grand return. Alongside him were Leader of Opposition Dr. George Thapatula Chaponda, National Organizing Secretary Hon. Sameer Suleiman, Director of Political Affairs Dr. Ben Phiri, and Women's Director Hon. Mary Navicha--a full house of heavyweights delivering what they called an Independence gift from "the wonder of the world," His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

And what was the gift? A message of imminent rescue. "Help is near," Mwanamveka declared to loud cheers. "We are bringing back vision, direction, and prosperity. The suffering has gone on long enough."

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the country in Mangochi, the mood was no less intense. Eastern Region Women's Director Eluby Kandeu lit a spiritual and political fire, declaring that DPP's 2020 exit from power was divinely permitted--"a lesson for the nation to open its eyes."

"God allowed it to happen," Kandeu said, "so that Malawians could see the true depth of DPP's well. Now they are thirsting again for what they threw away."

Her rallying cry was clear: the people have suffered long enough under the current regime. "The water seemed too deep until it dried. Now the people know what they lost."

Kandeu threw her full weight behind Ibrahim Rodrick Mtukanika, a youthful parliamentary hopeful for the area, branding him a man of vision ready to transform Mangochi's crumbling infrastructure and ailing health sector.

Mtukanika, speaking with the urgency of one on a mission, vowed to revive the neglected lakeshore district, lamenting "years of broken promises and dusty roads."

As the dust settles from these two dramatic rallies, one thing is clear: the DPP is no longer whispering about a comeback. It is shouting it from hilltops and lakefronts. And as the blue wave gathers momentum, the ghost of Peter Mutharika--the man dubbed "the wonder of the world" by his followers--looms ever closer to the political center stage.

Is Malawi ready for a DPP resurrection?

If the roar from Bvumbwe and Mangochi is anything to go by, the fight for 2025 is only just beginning.