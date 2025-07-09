Egypt: Fire At Cairo Telecom Hub Kills 4, Disrupts Internet, Phones, and Air Traffic

8 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Cairo, Egypt - A massive fire broke out Monday in the heart of Cairo at a key telecommunications hub, leaving four employees dead, over two dozen injured, and causing widespread disruption to internet and phone services across the country.

The blaze, which started in one of the technical halls of the 10-story Telecom Egypt building, quickly spread due to its intensity. The building, located in downtown Cairo, serves as a central node in Egypt's communication infrastructure.

  • The fire broke out on Monday and engulfed several floors.
  • Telecom Egypt confirmed that four of its employees died in the incident.
  • 26 people were injured, most from smoke inhalation, according to Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar.
  • All injured were taken to hospitals, and some have already been discharged.
  • Phone and internet services across Egypt were severely disrupted.
  • NetBlocks, an internet observatory group, reported that national internet connectivity dropped to 62% of normal levels.
  • The Egyptian Stock Exchange halted trading temporarily, citing system disruptions.
  • The fire even reached the aviation sector, with some flights delayed due to interrupted communications.
  • The Civil Aviation Ministry later confirmed all delayed flights had since taken off.
  • Telecom Egypt expressed deep sorrow over the loss of its workers and promised support to the victims' families.
  • Minister of Communications Amr Talaat announced that alternative switchboards had been activated to restore services, promising full restoration within 24 hours.

SOURCE: TRT Afrika and Agencies

