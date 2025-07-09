Sudan: Darfur Track Parties to Sudan Peace Process Affirm Support for Armed and Supporting Forces

Port Sudan, July 8, 2025 (SUNA) - The parties to the Juba Peace Agreement for Sudan - Darfur Track, have affirmed their support for the Armed Forces, the Joint Force, and the supporting formations to complete the process of liberating every inch of the country.

The parties held a meeting on Monday evening, attended by the heads of the organizations and senior negotiators, during which current political issues were addressed.

The meeting concluded with several recommendations and a joint press statement was issued.

The meeting discussed ways to implement the Juba Peace Agreement for Sudan, as well as the fulfillment of the stipulated obligations.

The meeting stressed the need to immediately begin completing and activating the implementation mechanisms of the agreement, the consultation mechanisms, and the executive structures.

Participating in the meeting were the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Army Movement, the Sudan Liberation Forces Gathering, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council, and the Sudanese Alliance.