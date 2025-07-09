Uganda: Minister Musasizi Warns NRM Supporters About Opposition Alliance During the NRM Party Primaries

8 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi has cautioned NRM supporters in Rubanda East Constituency to be vigilant about aspirants moving around with known FDC leaders to campaign for elective positions in the constituency.

"Be aware of aspirants moving around with FDC leaders to campaign in this area."Minister Musasizi noted.

While addressing voters at Karandagasi Cell, Kitojo Ward, Bubare Town Council, Minister Musasizi urged NRM supporters to be wary of opponents who may be collaborating with FDC leaders to campaign in the constituency.

Although he did not mention specific names, his comments seem to be directed at his opponent, Jogo Kenneth, who has been seen campaigning with Dr. Joseph Tindyebwa, the former FDC Secretary General.

Minister Musasizi advised NRM supporters to reject any propaganda or conspiracy spread by these individuals, emphasising that the election is an NRM campaign and FDC members have nothing genuine to contribute. He urged voters to be cautious and not be swayed by politics of hate and abusive language used against him.

"Watch them carefully,refuse their propaganda and conspiracy.This is an NRM election campaign.FDC members have nothing genuine to contribute."Minister Musasizi stated.

The Minister's warning highlights the importance of party loyalty and the potential risks of cross-party alliances in the upcoming elections.

