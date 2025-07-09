Uganda: Court Rejects Minana's Torture Claims in Kagezi Murder Case

The Nakawa Magistrates Court has dismissed torture claims made by Abdu Noor Ssemujju, alias Minana, a former police officer accused in the 2015 murder of former state prosecutor Joan Kagezi.

Grade One Magistrate Daphine Ayebare ruled that there was no evidence of torture, basing her decision on a medical report presented by the Uganda Prisons Service.

The report, authored by Dr Charles Kajoba, indicated that Minana was being treated for ulcers and mild back pain, not injuries caused by torture.

The ruling follows a dramatic court appearance on June 24, when Minana arrived visibly struggling to walk and had to be assisted into the courtroom by security officers.

His condition prompted the magistrate to order a medical examination.

However, when Minana returned to court two weeks later walking unassisted, questions emerged about the credibility of his claims.

State prosecutor Richard Birivumbuka said Minana's behavior was a ploy to manipulate public sentiment.

"There's no evidence of torture. What we are seeing is an attempt to blackmail Uganda's security institutions," Birivumbuka said, citing the prison medical report.

Minana contested the report, telling court that he was never properly examined and was only given paracetamol while in custody.

Despite his protestations, Magistrate Ayebare ruled that the report was credible and said Minana was free to challenge the findings in a higher court.

"If you dispute it, the proper channel is to petition a higher court," she advised.

Minana is jointly charged with former Senior Superintendent of Police Nickson Agasirwe and others over the high-profile assassination of Joan Kagezi, who was shot dead in March 2015 in Kampala.

Minana was initially arrested in 2017 and later released, but the case has seen years of delays and fresh arrests.

The case has been adjourned to August 3, 2025, for further mention as investigations and pre-trial processes continue.