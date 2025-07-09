Uganda: Lulume Says Museveni's Frequent Public Visits Signal Growing Public Discontent

Democratic Party (DP) member Lulume Bayiga has said President Museveni's increased public engagements reflect underlying unease within the population and a recognition by the President that his hold on power may not be as firm as before.

"We see President Museveni, and we are equally prepared," Bayiga remarked.

"His frequent visits to the people show that he is aware of the growing discontent and knows he is not entirely secure among them."

Bayiga also emphasized the need for a peaceful and democratic transfer of power in Uganda.

"We need a peaceful transition of power. There is a need for dialogue and meaningful talks," he said.

His comments come amid mounting political tensions as the country heads toward the 2026 general elections, with calls from the Opposition and civil society for electoral reforms and inclusive governance.

Bayiga's remarks add to the chorus of voices urging the government to initiate genuine dialogue to pave the way for a stable and democratic future.