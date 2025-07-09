Uganda: Minister Oboth Overwhelmed As Voter Demands Soar Ahead of 2026 Elections

With the 2026 general elections looming, the pressure on Uganda's political leaders is no longer confined to campaign rallies and party primaries, it's now playing out on their very doorsteps.

In Muwafu village, Tororo District, Defense Minister and West Budama Central MP Jacob Oboth Oboth is experiencing this reality firsthand. His compound has become a daily meeting point for constituents, many armed with letters and financial requests.

During a recent visit to his home, Oboth was seen addressing a group of voters, most of whom had come seeking personal assistance from school fees to funding for community events.

"We have a budget for a women's conference scheduled for August 20th to 22nd. We're here to ask for help because the event needs funding," said Catherine Owor, a resident.

Oboth, who is seeking re-election for a third term says these encounters have become routine, but the intensity has grown significantly since he became a cabinet minister.

"Many people assume I earn more money than regular MPs, which isn't true," he explained. "I only receive an additional 3.6 million shillings."

While acknowledging the emotional and financial toll, the minister expressed hope that the demands would one day subside.

"It's my prayer that one day I wake up and find no one in the compound with requests. That day is yet to come," Oboth said with a weary smile.

He believes that the situation reflects a broader national issue, one rooted in gaps in public service delivery.

"We believe that by improving social services, increasing the health budget, and deploying more doctors up to the sub-county level, many of these personal demands will be reduced," he noted.

Oboth is now urging authorities, including the Electoral Commission and civic education bodies, to step up efforts in educating citizens on the actual roles and responsibilities of Members of Parliament.

As Uganda inches closer to the 2026 polls, leaders like Oboth are finding themselves juggling dual responsibilities -- campaigning for re-election while also managing heightened public expectations fueled by service delivery shortfalls.

For now, in villages like Muwafu, politics remains deeply personal, one letter, one plea, and one financial request at a time.