Africa Leads Global Coffee Export Surge As Uganda and Ethiopia Drive Growth

Exports of all types of coffee from Africa surged by 33.3% in May 2025 to reach 2.33 million bags, up from 1.75 million bags in the same period last year, according to the latest Coffee Market Report released by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO).

The growth was primarily driven by Uganda and Ethiopia, which together accounted for over 75% of Africa's total coffee exports for the month. Uganda's exports rose by 43.3% to 0.79 million bags, while Ethiopia posted a 42.0% increase to 0.98 million bags.

"For both countries, a good harvest, and hence supply, combined with high international coffee prices and front-loading appears to explain this growth," the ICO report stated.

The report also highlighted that Ethiopia is experiencing an "on-year" in its biennial production cycle, with a projected net increase of 0.5 million bags. Meanwhile, Uganda benefited from a strong main harvest in the Masaka and southwestern coffee-growing regions.

Globally, coffee exports rose by 4.9% to 12.65 million bags in May 2025, up from 12.05 million in May 2024. However, year-to-date global exports fell to 91.29 million bags, compared to 93.44 million during the same period last year an indication that despite a strong May performance, the broader market is still recovering from earlier downturns.

Among the four major coffee-exporting regions, three recorded growth in May. Asia & Oceania led the pack with a 48.9% jump in exports to 4.11 million bags, up from 2.76 million bags in May 2024.

Vietnam was the standout performer, more than doubling its exports by 87.3% to 2.54 million bags. This surge was partially attributed to a base effect, given that May 2024 marked the country's lowest export volume for the month since 2009.

Indonesia also contributed to Asia's strong showing, with exports climbing 23.3% to 0.76 million bags. The ICO noted that this marked the seventh increase in the first eight months of the 2024/25 coffee year, driven by a better-than-expected harvest and improved exportable supply. Indonesia's cumulative exports now stand at 6.06 million bags, up 53.0% from last year.

In stark contrast, South America's exports fell by 25.7% to 4.08 million bags in May 2025, from 5.5 million bags a year earlier. This marked the region's seventh consecutive month of decline. Brazil, the region's largest producer, recorded a steep drop of 31.8% to 2.98 million bags, compared to 4.37 million bags in May 2024.

The ICO attributed this drop to a base effect. Brazil's record-high exports of 50.1 million bags in the 2023/24 coffee year driven by shortages from Vietnam created an unsustainable comparison point.

With Vietnam's supply now stabilised, demand pressure on Brazilian exports has eased.

Mexico & Central America recorded more modest growth, with exports rising 3.8% to 2.13 million bags in May 2025. Nicaragua led the gains in the region, increasing exports by 60.8% to 0.4 million bags the third-largest monthly volume ever recorded for the country.

Overall, the strong performance of African and Asian coffee producers in May 2025 signals a rebalancing of global coffee exports, with East African countries like Uganda and Ethiopia cementing their positions as key suppliers on the international stage.

The surge in exports also suggests that favourable harvests and rising global prices are creating new momentum for the coffee trade in emerging markets.

As supply and demand dynamics continue to evolve, the coming months will determine whether these trends can be sustained and what that means for producers across the globe.