Africa: Trump Tariffs Halt Salt Exports to U.S. ...Namibia Turns to Africa

Walvis Bay — Walvis Bay Salt Holdings has strengthened its foot hold in Africa after shifting away from the United States (US) market following fresh tariffs introduced earlier this year by US president Donald Trump.

The tariffs brought Namibia's largest salt producer and exporter to the US to a complete standstill.

Walvis Bay Salt Holdings managing director Andre Snyman said the US was one of the company's largest markets before the tariffs were imposed as part of Trump's broader trade war to protect American industries.

However, for exporters like Walvis Bay Salt, the hike was not viable, forcing a major shift in strategy.

"We were exporting to the US until Trump made the announcements. Since then, our exports to the US have stopped completely. It's a real challenge," Snyman said during the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative. The company was the first Namibian business to export salt to Nigeria under the agreement.

He said Walvis Bay Salt had been in stiff competition with Brazil and Mexico for space in the US market, which was then its biggest revenue stream.

"Following the introduction of the tariffs, however, the door closed almost overnight, forcing the company to relook at its market strategy and shift focus closer to home," Snyman said.

Today, the company exports to 24 countries across Africa, with Nigeria now accounting for the bulk of its sales.

In 2023, Walvis Bay Salt exported about 440 000 tonnes of salt to Nigeria, making up 52% of its total exports.

The remaining half of the Nigerian market is dominated by industrialist Aliko Dangote, who supplies salt through both imports and local production. "In Nigeria, we share the market 50/50. Dangote continues to import and produce locally. It's a competitive space, but we are holding our ground," Snyman stated. He added that Namibian salt is widely preferred for its consistent quality.

South Africa also remains a key destination, with 220 000 tonnes of salt exported there last year. The Democratic Republic of Congo received 50 000 tonnes, while Cameroon took in 45 000 tonnes. Snyman noted that 85% of the company's output is now sold to African markets, with only 15% going to overseas clients.

However, he warned that competition is intensifying - not only from traditional exporters like Brazil but also from Egypt.

Egypt has significantly improved its production processes and is now targeting markets in the US and Europe.

"In East Africa and South Africa, we're also competing with Australian salt. If we are not competitive in terms of quality and cost, we will not have a sustainable business," Snyman remarked.

The company, which recently marked 60 years of operations, produces over one million tonnes of salt annually. To meet growing demand, it plans to increase capacity by 40%.

Additionally, a new portside warehouse has also been built to reduce contamination and improve turnaround times for orders.

Despite these gains, Snyman said the company still faces hurdles due to inconsistent and often high tariffs across Africa.

He highlighted that exports to Angola stopped in 2022 after a presidential decree increased the import duty from 40 to 50%.

Nigeria currently imposes a 60% levy on refined salt and between 10% and 20% on crude salt, depending on the source.

Cameroon charges 18% on refined salt and 10% on crude.

Zambia levies 38% in customs duty. Ghana imposes up to 85% on crude salt and 10% on refined salt. However, South Africa and Botswana have minimal or no restrictions, making them more attractive and reliable trade partners.

Snyman noted that these inconsistencies are a major barrier to trade, prompting him to call on policymakers to leverage the AfCFTA framework to standardise tariffs and reduce trade obstacles across the continent.

"There's a lot of talk about free trade - but for industry, the real question is how these agreements will address high or conflicting tariffs across Africa," he stated.