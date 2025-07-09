Tanzania: Call for Political Parties' Manifestos to Align With Vision 2050 Goals

Dar es Salaam — THE Chairman of the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF), Deodatus Balile, has emphasized the importance of political parties participating in this year's General Election to ensure their manifestos align with the goals and strategic plans outlined in the National Development Vision 2050.

Balile made the remarks today in Dar es Salaam during a meeting between media editors and the Minister of State in the President's Office for Planning and Investment, Professor Kitila Mkumbo. The main objective of the meeting was to educate the public about the preparation process of the National Development Vision 2050.

"I want to state clearly that we are committed to reporting and disseminating all information related to the Tanzania Development Vision 2050. This vision is not owned by a single political party, and it certainly isn't exclusive to the ruling party, CCM, as some may assume. All political parties intending to draft their manifestos should reflect this vision. If they do so, we will not hesitate to publish their information," he said.

He further stated that journalists are fully prepared to collaborate with the government in raising public awareness about the nation's goals and direction toward the year 2050. However, he stressed the need for a sufficient budget for the Information Department under the National Planning Commission to facilitate public education and improve citizens' understanding of the country's long-term development goals.

"It's crucial for people to clearly understand the kind of Tanzania we envision by the year 2050. That cannot be achieved without proper education and close collaboration between the government, media, and the public," Balile added.

The National Development Vision 2050 is expected to serve as a strategic framework that will guide the country's long-term planning, taking into account economic, social, and environmental changes.