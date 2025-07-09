Nigeria: 2Baba Unveils New Management Team to Redefine Legacy

Legendary Nigerian musician Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has announced a major career shift with the unveiling of a new management team aimed at revitalising his brand and reinforcing his legacy across Africa's entertainment industry.

The Afrobeat icon made the announcement via his official Instagram page on Tuesday, describing the move as a strategic transition focused on expanding his influence and creative reach in today's evolving music landscape.

In a joint press statement, the new team highlighted 2Baba's decades-long impact on African music, celebrating his contributions to the Afro-pop genre and his influence on generations of artists.

"We are pleased to officially announce a major new chapter in the legendary career of Nigerian music icon Innocent Ujah Idibia, known and loved around the world as 2Baba," the statement read.

"This exciting transition comes with the unveiling of a new management team, carefully assembled to reinvent and amplify every facet of BABA'S brand. This move reflects a renewed focus not only on his rich musical legacy but also on the limitless potential that lies ahead in today's evolving African entertainment landscape."

The team also outlined plans to oversee every aspect of 2Baba's brand, from music releases and global collaborations to brand partnerships and digital innovation.

"With a career spanning over twenty years, 2Baba has redefined Afro-pop and inspired countless artists. His timeless artistry, advocacy, and global appeal are hallmarks of excellence, and this new team has been brought on board to build on that legacy.

"From music releases and brand partnerships to global engagements and creative collaborations, the team will manage the full spectrum of his career, both locally and internationally."

2Baba himself expressed enthusiasm about the new phase of his career, stating, "I'm excited about this new chapter. Change is a necessary part of growth, and I believe this team understands my vision, my legacy, and where we're headed next. We're not just celebrating the past; we're creating more magic."