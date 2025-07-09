Rwanda: Why Victoire Ingabire's Pre-Trial Detention Hearing Was Postponed

Kicukiro Primary Court has postponed, to July 15, the pre-trial detention hearing of Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza who is facing charges of spreading false information and harmful propaganda intended to incite hostile international opinion against the Rwandan government.

The decision to adjourn the hearing held on Monday, July 8, followed objections raised by Ingabire and her legal team.

The main argument centered on her right to be represented by a lawyer of her choice, a Kenyan lawyer who, according to her, has not yet been officially cleared by Rwanda Bar Association (RBA) to practice in the country.

Her interim lawyer, Gatera Gashabana, requested the court to assist in facilitating the necessary clearance from RBA for the foreign lawyer, stressing that Ingabire is entitled to counsel of her choice under Rwandan law.

Gashabana argued that there is an EAC agreement that allows lawyers to practice in other countries in the region. According to Ingabire, Gashabana is temporarily stepping in, but he is currently representing eight defendants in another case related to her political circle.

The case in question involves YouTuber Theoneste Nsengimana, the owner of Umubavu TV, along with several members of Ingabire's unregistered political party, DALFA-Umurinzi. Among them is Sylvain Sibomana, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy they are being prosecuted for.

Additional objections raised by the defence included unclear indictments, a short preparation window, and limited access to key materials in the court's digital system.

The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), represented by three prosecutors, argued against the delay, stating that the defence's claims were not valid grounds to postpone the trial. They maintained that Ingabire voluntarily chose Gashabana, and therefore has legal representation. One of the prosecutors, Emmanuel Nkubito, emphasized that delaying the process based on a foreign lawyer's availability undermines the principle of timely justice in pre-trial detention.

Another stated that Ingabire had legal counsel before Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and NPPA, and the defence had access to the system since June 30 and they had enough time to prepare their case.

However, after hearing both sides, the presiding judge ruled in favour of the defence, acknowledging their lack of readiness and emphasizing the defendant's right to be fully prepared before trial proceedings begin.

The judge warned that no further delays will be accepted beyond July 15.

Ingabire was arrested on June 19, and NPPA submitted her case to court on June 30 after receiving the investigation dossier from RIB.

A former convict, Ingabire previously served a 15-year sentence for inciting insurrection, forming an armed group, and minimizing the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. She was released in 2018 through a presidential clemency granted by President Paul Kagame.

The current charges are linked to a broader conspiracy case involving 10 people, including Nsengimana and Sibomana. Prosecutors allege that Sibomana recruited people under the guise of English language training and used materials like Blueprint for Revolution, a manual for non-violent protest by Serbian activist Srdja Popovic, to indoctrinate participants.

Ingabire is expected to reappear in court on July 15.