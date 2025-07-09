Rwanda: City of Kigali Explains Cost Hike in Nyagatovu, Nyabisindu Road Projects

City of Kigali officials have attributed a Rwf4 billion increase in the cost of upgrading roads in the unplanned settlements of Nyagatovu and Nyabisindu to a significant expansion in the project's scope.

The infrastructure project, which involves the upgrade of 11 roads spanning 8.5 kilometres, targets unplanned settlements located in Gasabo District's Remera and Kimironko sectors.

ALSO READ: Rwf11.5bn to upgrade Kigali's unplanned settlements

These areas have long lacked basic infrastructure such as paved roads, pedestrian walkways, drainage systems, street lighting, and other critical amenities essential to residents' quality of life.

City officials explained the cost increase while appearing before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on July 8, responding to concerns raised in the Auditor General's report.

Valens Muhakwa, Chairperson of PAC, noted: "The City signed a contract based on an initial scope estimated at Rwf11 billion. Midway through the implementation, an additional Rwf4 billion was incurred. We are concerned that this increase may have resulted from inadequate design reviews at the beginning."

ALSO READ: Inside Kigali's plan to reduce informal settlements to 20%

In response, Stella Kabahire, a city manager in the City of Kigali, clarified that the revised scope necessitated additional work not captured in the original plan.

This included detailed infrastructure specifications such as construction phases, quality standards, materials and technology requirements, and provisions to address unforeseen challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cost triggered by drainage works from Amahoro Stadium

The Mayor of the City of Kigali, Samuel Dusengiyumva, added that a key component of the cost increase was the construction of stormwater drainage systems to handle runoff from the revamped Amahoro Stadium.

"The Nyabisindu area and parts near Prince House in Remera Sector needed new drainage infrastructure to manage water flow from Amahoro Stadium," he said.

Initially, the plan included upgrading 9.3 kilometres of roads and building 7.9 kilometres of pedestrian walkways, with 17.2 kilometres of public street lighting.

Model to be replicated in other settlements

The City of Kigali plans to replicate this model of upgrading informal settlements in Kagugu (Gasabo District) and Rwezamenyo (Nyarugenge District), covering a combined 230 hectares.

These initiatives fall under the Rwf92 billion Kigali Informal Settlement Upgrading Project (KISUP), which is set for completion by July 2029.

For the 2025/26 fiscal year, Rwf20.4 billion has been allocated to the project. However, city authorities say an additional Rwf9 billion is still needed for expropriation compensation.

The overall objective is to improve key infrastructure--access roads, footpaths, stormwater drainage, and water supply across Kigali's unplanned settlements.