Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Director General of Russia's Rosatom Atomic Energy Corporation

8 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, with Director General of Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, Mr. Alexey Likhachev.

The meeting was attended by President of Atomstroyexport (ASE), Dr. Andrey Petrov, and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cairo, Georgiy Y. Borisenko. From the Egyptian side, attendees included Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Eng. Mahmoud Esmat, and Chairman of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority, Dr. Sherif Helmy.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said during Mr. Likhachev's visit to Egypt he is expected to sign with the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy the supplementary intergovernmental agreement between Egypt and Russia regarding the construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and related physical protection systems.

In addition, the President of Atomstroyexport and the Chairman of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority are to sign a related supplementary contract detailing the plant's construction, design, procurement, and construction.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, designated for peaceful civilian use, along with all related details.

