South Africa: Mkhwanazi Gets Armed Guards After Exposing Mchunu

Popular KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he's prepared to die for exposing corrupt cops and politicians linked to criminal gangs.

Armed guards now protect his home after explosive claims about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu interfering in political murder investigations.

Popular KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi now has heavily armed guards protecting his home after he accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of links to organised crime.

Mkhwanazi's upmarket house is being watched by national intervention unit members after he made explosive allegations on Sunday.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told Scrolla.Africa that the security of the Provincial Commissioner is not for public knowledge.

TimesLIVE reported that heavily armed members of the national intervention unit were seen outside his house on Tuesday, along with several parked vehicles, including an SUV and a

VW Golf 7.

A nearby B&B owner said the presence of so many police vehicles shocked him.

"I asked why they were here, but they didn't say much - they just joked that I should be happy I'm well protected," he said.

He added that he had to reassure his guests not to panic.

"Mkhwanazi's predecessors also lived here, so it's not unusual. It's actually comforting."

In his press conference, Mkhwanazi dropped bombshells. He accused high-ranking police officials and politicians, including those in Gauteng, of being involved in drug cartels.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also slammed the decision to shut down the political task team, which had been investigating politically motivated killings since 2018. Mchunu disbanded it in January, saying it had served its purpose.

Mkhwanazi said the team had handled 612 cases, arrested 436 suspects, and recovered 156 guns - 55 of which were linked to political murders.

He said 35 police officers were arrested for trying to stop justice, and 128 people were convicted, with 29 getting life sentences.

But his remarks didn't go down well with his bosses. Deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya denied everything.

"What Gen Mkhwanazi is doing is embarrassing," said Sibiya. "We won't stoop to his level. There's no truth to his claims."