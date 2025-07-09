Namibia: Ohangwena Family Seeks Refuge After Death Threats From Relative

A family of 13 from Omutemo village in the Ohangwena region has spent two nights at the Endola Police Station after a mentally ill relative allegedly threatened to kill them.

Ohangwena police spokesperson Andrew Nghiyolwa has confirmed that the man, whose age is unknown, escaped from the psychiatric ward of Oshakati Intermediate Hospital and went home.

Nghiyolwa says the man made the threats in the early hours of Monday.

"The family informed the police. When the officers arrived at the house, the suspect fled into the darkness. He could not be traced at the time because no one could say which direction he went," Nghiyolwa adds.

According to Nghiyolwa, the police spent the entire Monday searching for the man without success.

He was eventually apprehended on Tuesday with the help of community members.

"A case of assault through threatening has been opened against the man and we are assessing the situation to determine whether he will be held in police cells or returned to hospital care," Nghiyolwa says.

He adds that police investigations will consider the suspect's mental condition before deciding the next step.

The family, meanwhile, has been under police protection and is expected to be transported back to their home after the suspect's arrest.

"We could not allow them to return home while the suspect was still at large because there was a real risk that he could return and harm them," Nghiyolwa says.