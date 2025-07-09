Uganda's Parliament Hosts Chinese Delegation, Strengthens Bilateral Ties

The Parliament of Uganda played host to a high-level Chinese delegation led by H.E. Jiang Zuojun, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the China Zhi Gong Party.

According to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, the meeting reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between Uganda and China.

"It was an honour for me to welcome H.E. Jiang Zuojun... and his high-level delegation to the Parliament this morning," Tayebwa said, highlighting the significance of the visit. The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways of deepening their collaboration.

Uganda and China have enjoyed strong bilateral relations since 1962, which have grown into a Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership. "Uganda and China have enjoyed strong bilateral relations since 1962--relations that have grown into a Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership," Tayebwa noted.

The partnership covers several critical areas, including infrastructure development, health, ICT, trade, agriculture, and legislative cooperation.

Tayebwa expressed appreciation for China's support to Uganda's development efforts. "I acknowledged and appreciated China's tremendous support to Uganda's development efforts, from major infrastructure projects such as the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway and Karuma Hydro Power Plant, to COVID-19 emergency assistance through vaccines and testing kits," he said.

The meeting also welcomed the growing people-to-people exchanges between Uganda and China. "With Uganda now having an Approved Destination Status, we look forward to attracting more Chinese tourists and investors to experience the beauty and opportunity that Uganda--the Pearl of Africa--offers," Tayebwa said.

The Parliament of Uganda remains committed to strengthening its legislative partnership with China. "Parliament remains committed to strengthening our legislative partnership through platforms like the Uganda-China Friendship Group, and to sharing knowledge that accelerates sustainable development and prosperity for both our peoples," Tayebwa added.

The meeting between the Ugandan legislators and the Chinese delegation marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The commitment to deepening collaboration and the appreciation for China's support demonstrate the strong foundation of Uganda-China relations.