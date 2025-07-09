Uganda: Museveni, First Lady Launch Bukasa-Sentema-Kakiri Road Project

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni on Tuesday flagged off the construction of the 12-kilometre Bukasa-Sentema-Kakiri Road, a key infrastructure project expected to enhance connectivity and stimulate trade within the fast-growing greater Kampala metropolitan area.

The tarmacking of the road is part of broader government efforts to promote socioeconomic transformation through better rural and peri-urban transport links.

Once completed, the road will ease the movement of people and goods, open up new markets, and support emerging urban centres around Wakiso District.

"This is an important link that will ease movement, boost trade and deepen integration," President Museveni said during the groundbreaking ceremony, noting that the road aligns with Point 5 of the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) historic 10-Point Programme, which focuses on building an independent, integrated, and self-sustaining national economy.

Reflecting on Uganda's post-liberation development journey, the President reminded leaders that while the government has made great strides in infrastructure--including roads, power lines, health centres and schools--eradicating poverty requires individual responsibility and initiative.

"From the time of the bush war, there have been all these developments including tarmacked roads and more, which leaders keep talking about," Museveni said.

"But for us, we believe poverty is individual, while development is collective."

He urged leaders to go beyond citing government achievements and instead focus on mobilizing communities to engage in productive enterprise.

"Let every home join the money economy," he said, encouraging households to adopt income-generating activities, especially in agriculture, agro-processing and small-scale trade.

First Lady Janet Museveni, who also serves as Minister of Education and Sports, welcomed the project as a critical link in the government's development agenda.

She said infrastructure must go hand-in-hand with education, health, and improved livelihoods.

"Such roads help bring services closer and make it easier for children to access schools, for patients to reach health centres, and for farmers to get their produce to markets," she said.

The Bukasa-Sentema-Kakiri Road is being developed under the Ministry of Works and Transport and is among several priority projects designed to improve access and equity in road infrastructure.

It is also aligned with Uganda's Vision 2040, which aims to transform the country into a modern and prosperous society.

As Uganda continues to roll out its development agenda, the President's message served as a pointed reminder that while government investment in infrastructure lays the foundation for national progress, true transformation must be driven by household-level economic participation.

"The road will be here," Museveni said. "But it is what you do with it--how you use it to create wealth--that will change your life."