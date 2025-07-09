Uganda: Moroto Residents Decry Long Power Blackout

Frustration is building in Moroto after residents have been thrown into darkness for more than a week.

The power blackout resulted from a failed transformer , cutting power to key areas like Singila, parts of Nakapelimen, and Mount Moroto Hotel. The blackout has left several residents and businesses struggling to cope.

"We're in the dark, literally," said Rose Nachap, a shopkeeper in Singila. "How are we supposed to survive like this?"

UEDCL Manager in Moroto say they are working to solve the problem.

"Replacing the transformer is not a quick fix. We're doing the best we can" said Walter Francis Ngabu, area Manager, Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL). "We have already procured a new transfer and it may take a few days to get power back."

While some critical facilities like the UN offices and the local Prisons have been switched to alternate power sources, the majority of the population remains without electricity.

For Mount Moroto Hotel, a major draw for tourists, the blackout has been disastrous. "We've lost a lot of business. No power means no bookings. It's affecting us and we can't run the hotel on generator at all times, it is very expensive ," Maggie Awas Lokii, assistant Hotel Manager said.

In the streets of Nakapelimen, frustration is rising. "It's like we've been forgotten," said Michael Agaba, a resident. "The government needs to bring UEDCL to account. People are losing money. People are losing hope."

UEDCL has promised to restore power soon, but with each passing day, Moroto's patience is wearing thin.