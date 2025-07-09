Uganda: 28-Year-Old Stephen Elwangu From Soroti Declares Presidential Bid

A 28-year-old youth from Asuret Sub County in Soroti District, Stephen Elwangu, has officially declared his intention to challenge President Museveni in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

Elwangu, under his newly formed political pressure group known as the People's Leadership Platform (PLP), has promised to usher in a new era of youth-led, inclusive, and human-centered leadership.

Speaking passionately during his declaration, Elwangu said Uganda has for long depended on recycled leadership, with little opportunity for fresh ideas and a generational transition.

"Leadership is not about age, it's about service. Uganda must realize that power belongs to the people, not just one person or a particular generation," he said. "I am coming as a young man from Eastern Uganda to unite all citizens and prove that each and every Ugandan has the potential to lead."

Elwangu criticised the current leadership model, which he described as elitist and out of touch with the real struggles of ordinary citizens. He said past leadership has failed to fairly distribute power and resources, often causing ethnic and regional tensions.

"I'm not here to rule, I'm here to serve. I want to end the politics of division and begin politics of inclusion--regardless of tribe, religion, or gender," he emphasised.

Elwangus Key Priorities If elected president, Elwangu says he will focus on Industrialisation:

Elwangu believes Uganda's youth are largely unemployed due to limited job opportunities and underdeveloped industries.

He promises to prioritise building industries that absorb both skilled and semi-skilled labor, especially for those who may not have had access to higher education

Decentralised Healthcare

Highlighting the difficulty rural citizens face in accessing services at central facilities like Mulago Hospital, Elwangu vows to build regional hospitals and ensure health workers are distributed evenly across the country.

Education Equity:

The aspirant plans to revise scholarship programs to be more inclusive, especially for students who may not perform highly but still deserve a chance.

He aims to make education more accessible from primary to tertiary levelsLevels regional Peace and Diplomacy:Elwangu said Uganda must improve relations with neighbouring countries and play an active role in promoting peace across the Great Lakes region, particularly in troubled areas like South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Youth, Vision, and Faith

Elwangu, who describes himself as a "redeemer of this generation," said he draws his strength from faith and a firm belief in Uganda's potential.

He repeatedly referenced Uganda's national motto "For God and My Country," calling for a return to servant leadership rooted in humility, fairness, and national unity.

"God prepares leaders, and age should never be a barrier. The youth of this country must rise up and reclaim their future. I am not afraid to stand against President Museveni not because I hate him, but because I believe every generation deserves a chance to lead," he stated.

As Uganda inches closer to the 2026 elections, Elwangu's declaration adds to the growing list of youthful aspirants seeking to redefine the political landscape of the country.

His campaign is expected to kick off formally in the coming months as he begins mobilising support under the People's Leadership Platform (PLP), with the message: "Let's Make Uganda Great Again."