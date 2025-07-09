South Africa: Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis Asks That Her Team Be Given More Respect

7 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Speaking before her team's opening match against Ghana at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said her side's performances over the years have not brought the respect her players deserve.

It's been a bumpy run-in for Banyana Banyana as they aim to defend the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title, which they won for the first time in 2022. Off-field administrative issues have threatened to derail South Africa's title defence before it even begins.

The South African Football Association's (Safa) hierarchy scrambled to do damage control as Banyana Banyana's players boycotted training for a couple of days a fortnight ago, not long after landing in Morocco, where this edition of Wafcon is taking place.

The disagreement stemmed from unpaid match fees by Safa after the team played preparation friendlies in the run-up to their Wafcon title defence in the continental competition.

After giving the players reasonable timelines when it comes to paying them some of what they are owed, calm has been restored in the Banyana camp. On the surface at least.

South Africa's opening Wafcon match - against Ghana on Monday, 7 July at 6pm - will offer some insight into...

