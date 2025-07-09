Sudan: Electronic Application Period for Higher Education Institutions Extended Until Next Thursday.

- The General Administration for Admission, Evaluation, and Authentication of Certificates at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced the extension of the electronic application period for general admission for students of the postponed Sudanese Certificate, 2023 until next Thursday, July 10, instead of the previous date of July 7.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Electronic Applications, Professor Mohamed Hassan Dahab, stated that the extension stems from their desire to provide greater opportunities for students and their families to consult and reflect on their children's futures, and to meet the desire of a significant number of students holding Arab and foreign certificates to have their certificates verified. He affirmed that the electronic application and payment process continued smoothly and normally. Professor Dahab announced that the target number was approximately 77,000 students, and that approximately 71,000 students had completed the application process.

This is a good indicator that students and their families have fully grasped the electronic application process. For her part, Dr. Hanan Zain Al-Abidin confirmed that the administration, along with its partners, sought satisfactory solutions for the process of matching and equivalency of Arab and foreign certificates, enabling students to submit them to accredited centers or the General Administration for Admission, Evaluation, and Temporary Documentation of Certificates office in Port Sudan. BH/BH