Sudan: Health Ministry, IAEA Reviews National Cancer Plan in Vienna

Vienna — Meetings between the Sudanese Ministry of Health and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concerning Sudan's cancer plan began today, at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, particularly radiotherapy and nuclear medicine. The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional office is participating in these meetings.

Sudan is represented at these meetings by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, and Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations in Vienna, Ambassador Magdi Mufaddal, and a number of ministry leaderships concerned with cancer services in Sudan, in addition to the IAEA representative in Sudan.

The first day's proceedings began with developing the agenda, which included Sudan's presentation on the current health situation, particularly oncology hospitals and the effects of the war. It also included a presentation on the themes and projects the IAEA will present for the current phase (2026-2027) and the strategic plan until 2030.

Sudan also presented the state's support for cancer therapy and the treatment centers supervised by the National Cancer Center.

Meetings will continue regarding the Rays of Hope initiative, which Sudan joined in 2022, represented at the time by the Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim.

This initiative is expected to contribute to improving radiotherapy services in Sudan.