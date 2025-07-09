Rwanda: Rwf280 Billion Digital Project 55 Percent Complete - Official

Implementation of the Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project, valued at $200 million (approx. Rwf280 billion), is now 55 per cent complete, according to Innocent Bagamba Muhizi, CEO of the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA).

The project, which runs from 2022 through 2026, aims to expand broadband access, enhance digital public services, and strengthen Rwanda's digital innovation ecosystem, according to information from the World Bank, which is the project financier.

Muhizi provided the update while addressing concerns raised in the Auditor General's report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, which highlighted delays in the project's implementation.

He said that the project is indeed a programme consisting of individual projects across key sectors, including health, agriculture, and education.

Regarding progress on its implementation, he said over 1,000 schools have been connected [to the internet], and computers have been procured for 180 schools.

Also, he said that the Building Permit Management Information System (BPMIS), managed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Rwanda Housing Authority, has been revamped into a more robust, digital platform to streamline building permit applications and improve transparency and efficiency.

In the health sector, he said that E-Ubuzima, an e-health platform is now operational across all health centres in Kigali and two provinces, with rollout ongoing in a third. According to the Ministry of Health, E-Ubuzima allows patients to access medical records online, reducing wait times and improving service delivery.

Concerning the project segment on smartphone access for vulnerable groups, he said that an arrangement was being developed in collaboration with the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) to provide smartphones to low-income and vulnerable populations, including persons with disabilities.

While the distribution has not yet begun, he stated that RISA was working with suppliers on an affordable repayment model.

Muhizi acknowledged initial delays caused by preparatory activities and feasibility studies, which consumed the first 18 months. However, he said that implementation is now on track and promised PAC members that the project activities will be completed by the end of 2026.

The New Times understands that one of the exercises that had to be conducted was to amend the law governing registration of the population and issuance of the national identity (ID) card so that it provides for digital identification.

Rwanda enacted a relevant law governing population registration in the national single digital identity system, in June 2023.

Muhizi pointed out that preparations for digital ID issuance are well underway. Within three to four months, RISA and the National Identification Agency (NIDA) will begin a pre-enrollment exercise, involving the collection of biometric data such as fingerprints and iris scans.

"The goal is to enable citizens to carry out secure digital transactions--like opening a bank account--remotely, using digital IDs instead of physical cards," Muhizi said. "This will be supported by an application installed on smartphones that authenticates users via biometric data."

Digital access and inclusion

This is one of the project components and aims to expand digital inclusion, especially in underserved areas. Interventions include smart device affordability financing schemes whereby financial support will be provided to help low-income households, teachers, and students purchase smart devices.

It also features high-speed internet access extension to unconnected government offices, schools, hospitals, marketplaces, and public spaces. The plan also includes building a more resilient, secure, and centrally managed government network (GovNet).

Strengthening digital public services

This component focuses on improving the government's capacity to deliver secure, efficient, and resilient digital services. It responds to lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic and supports a shift to paperless, cashless, and data-driven governance.

It includes the development of shared digital infrastructure and frameworks for interoperability, investments in platforms enabling digital identification and trust services, enhancements in back-end government efficiency and front-end user experience.

Digital ID and trust services

This project sub-component with a funding amount estimated at $39.3 million is meant to strengthen Rwanda's ID and civil registration systems, enable secure remote identity verification and fully digital transactions.

It includes deploying digital authentication and e-signature services, upgrading infrastructure and software, and enhancing Rwanda's public key infrastructure (PKI) to ensure information security and trust.