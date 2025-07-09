Rwanda: Ben's Mission - Can Moussa Break Police FC's Title Jinx?

New Police head coach Ben Moussa has set record straight that returned in Rwanda to win titles with new side Police FC, just like he did at former side APR.

The Tunisian coach took charge of Police FC, succeeding Vincent Mashami who left his role in June. He will be assisted by Jabir Mutarambirwa who was assistant coach of Etienne Ndayiragije at Kenya Police.

The club is taking a new direction and Moussa was convinced by the project before putting pen to paper for a two-year deal.

Police FC have never won the league title in 25 years of existence and Moussa believes he came change end the jinx and deliver what the club has been missing for a long time despite spending big on the transfer market season after season.

"I am here to work and change things in Police. But my first the target is to win the league," Moussa said.

"I coached APR where I won the league...so I know what to do especially during the style and tactics of changing things by winning matches."

Moussa led his first training session as Police FC head coach on Monday, July 7, as he looks to sharpen his squad ahead of the new season.

Being no stranger to the Rwandan league where he previously coached APR FC and guided them to the title during the 2022/23 season, the Tunisian hopes to use his experience to turn Police into a team ready to fight for the title.

"I have been here and I won the league with APR so I want to transmit it to Police. We have started the preparations. I am here for the project of winning the league," he said.

"We want to change things here and I am motivated to do it with my players; everything is available and we must be ready. If you look at the ranking of the past season, Police finished the first round on second or third place, that means that they are title contenders so we need to push the stretch until the end of the season."

Moussa admits challenging the likes of APR FC who have won the last six straight titles and Raton Sports is a tough task which requires a lot to achieve. However, he believes he has a good team ready for the challenge and players who are eager to write their own story.

"It will not be easy but, together with players, staff and committee, we can do it. I will not look on the strengths of APR and Rayon Sports; I respect them but we need to look at what we have and collect many points," he said.

"We must change the style of play and the spirit and embrace the mentality of winning. Mentality is something big in our career and we know what we have to do. We will try to prepare players and change mentally, spirit and work rate which can help us move forward."

Police FC's best league run in the Rwanda league was finishing as runners-up in 2011 and 2012.