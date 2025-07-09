Rwanda: Funnyman Babu Introduces Kigali's First English Comedy Concept

The echoes of endless laughter, though still modest, marked the return of "Sunday NightLive," an exclusive English comedy platform created by Rwandan comedian John Naifa Muyenzi alias Babu Joe.

Held at Mundi Center in Kigali on Sunday, July 6, the show featured some of Rwanda's top comic talents like Michael Sengazi, Herve Kimenyi, emerging funnyman Arnold Mutara, and set tunes from DJ Platty Wanyama.

It was the second installment of what the creators hope will become a mainstay in Kigali's growing entertainment space.

With Kigali increasingly becoming a melting pot of cultures, largely due to its economic growth, international conferences, and an influx of expatriates, the observation made Babu Joe think about "where do these people go to unwind, laugh, and feel part of the community?"

"Comedy, as a universal language of joy, seemed like an obvious answer, but in English, it was nearly nonexistent," he noted.

"Comedy in Rwanda is mostly done in Kinyarwanda, and that's great. But we also need to offer something for the English-speaking community, both Rwandans and foreigners, who also deserve a laugh, a break from their routines. That's why we created Sunday Night Live," he said.

The platform is perceived not only as entertainment but also as a form of cultural exchange, reflection, and, as Babu Joe calls it, "free therapy."

The vision may look promising but the journey is proving to be an uphill one. The second edition of Sunday Night Live witnessed another low turnout, clearly showing that much as the concept is huge and exciting, the market still needs nurturing.

"We want to double the number by the next edition. At least we can see new members everyday. We're dedicated to giving them a world class comedy. We're even planning to bring regional comedians in a couple of months," he added.

"Many people don't fully understand comedy yet, especially stand-up comedy in English," noted Arnold Mutara, one of the night's performers and an emerging funny man whose experience has been related to life abroad, especially in the USA.

"Some expect slapstick or traditional humor. Others just don't see comedy as something to pay for, because they think laughter should be free and with a surprise, some even ask for a free ticket or promotion."

While low turnout remains the biggest challenge, mainly linked to people who don't understand the value of comedy, Mutara described the new concept as a form of free therapy, where the audience heals, and comedians heal too, as they speak about their personal experiences while delivering a sense of normality.

"They don't know it's a form of entertainment. In the country, we think it's parties and music. The need to know that it can bring people together and just as much as music can. I have experience in different countries and am very relatable," he said.

Murara noted that this cultural disconnect is one of the primary challenges. For many locals, especially those unfamiliar with the structure of stand-up comedy, the idea of watching someone on stage talk for laughs, even things which seem sensitive, is still new, if not misunderstood.

"Rwanda, as a country, we've gone through a lot and obviously we can't overlook it. It happened and it's one of the most sensitive topics one can rarely joke about but the rest, we can. Not self-editing yet this is where you get young people involved. There needs to be a freedom to talk about things that young people understand. We need to educate people through crafts," he said.

To build a solid foundation, the team behind Sunday Night Live has been looking at local examples of be-weekly Gen Z comedy and global examples.

"We're benchmarking platforms that started just like us, where comedy wasn't understandable," Babu said, "Now they have regular shows, and booming ticket sales. We're studying how they did it, community building, regularity, and media partnerships."